In Your Community: Shriners give to Twin Cities hospital

Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Daily Herald

Once again, the Austin Shrine Club, with the support of the Austin Community has made a donation to the Shrine HeathCare System in the Twin Cities. At an event on June 10, they presented a check in the amount of $2,500 to Rose West, Shrine HealthCare. This brings the total donation this year to $5,000. This is primarily financial resources generated from the sale of aluminum cans collected in Austin. Pictured, from left, are: Neil Hanson, West, Mark Mincks, Brad Stout and Jim Gratias, Potentate-Osman Shrine. Photo provided

