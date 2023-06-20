In Your Community: Shriners give to Twin Cities hospital

Once again, the Austin Shrine Club, with the support of the Austin Community has made a donation to the Shrine HeathCare System in the Twin Cities. At an event on June 10, they presented a check in the amount of $2,500 to Rose West, Shrine HealthCare. This brings the total donation this year to $5,000.
This is primarily financial resources generated from the sale of aluminum cans collected in Austin. Pictured, from left, are: Neil Hanson, West, Mark Mincks, Brad Stout and Jim Gratias, Potentate-Osman Shrine. Photo provided