In Your Community: Shoe Sensation gives to Packer Pantry, Boys of Tomorrow

Published 5:11 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Daily Herald

Shoe Sensation helped donate over $2,500 in shoes to Packer Pantry, above, and over $1,000 to the Boys Of Tomorrow Club. Giving back to the community is what we are all about. Photo provided

