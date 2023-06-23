In Your Community: Otomo hosts ribbon cutting

Published 5:59 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

By Daily Herald

Otomo’s Auto Towing held its ribbon cutting Thursday with Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassdors. Photo provided

On Thursday, the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Otomo’s Auto Towing, a member of the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, to celebrate their new location at 1505 14th Street NE Austin. The event brought together owner Logan Otomo and the Otomo family, along with a delegation of Chamber Ambassadors. During the event, Logan mentioned how strongly Otomo’s believes in serving his customers with timely and professional towing and roadside assistance.

