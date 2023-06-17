Ikes to hold steak cookout Wednesday Published 9:11 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

The Izaak Walton League will hold a steak cookout fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Izaak Walton League Cabin in Todd Park.

Cost of a ticket is $20 at the door. The menu will include a 10 ounce New York strip steak, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw and chocolate chip cookies from Super Fresh Produce. There will also be free hot dogs and cookies for kids.

Proceeds from the cookout will be used to support prairie restoration of the Native American Chert mine near Grand Meadow.

Austin Chapter 10 will also be collecting lead fishing tackle for disposal at the steak cookout. Make the switch to non-lead tackle. Just a small piece of lead can be fatal to eagles and waterfowl.