Hormel Foods begins search for 2023 class of 10 under 20 Published 4:18 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced today the nominating window is open for the next cohort of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes. The special program celebrates the efforts of remarkable young philanthropists and entrepreneurs working to create a better world by designing innovative ways to bring about a more transparent, secure and sustainable food system.

“Now more than ever, we need new generations to chart the path forward and develop the skills needed to foster an equitable and sustainable food future,” said Wendy Watkins, senior vice president and chief communications officer at Hormel Foods. “The 10 Under 20 Food Heroes Award allows Hormel Foods to honor these young leaders and the amazing work they do all year.”

Each 10 Under 20 Food Hero will gain access to resources and support from Hormel Foods and its partners, including a trip to the company’s global headquarters in Austin, Minn. In addition to hands-on experience and mentorship, each winner will also be presented with a financial donation meant to aid each of their charitable endeavors.