Hayfield qualifies four golfers for state meet Published 3:59 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

The Hayfield golf team qualified four athletes for the state meet at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Wednesday.

Sam Tucker took second to punch his ticket to start and Carly Bronson, who finished seventh, Avery Tower, who took ninth, and Kristen Watson, who took 10th, also earned trips to state.

All four Hayfield golfers competed in last year’s state meet well with Tucker finishing 20th overall, Towey taking 58th, Watson finishing 58th and Bronson taking 71st.

The state golf meet will be held Jun 13-14.