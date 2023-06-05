Going the distance: There are plenty of podium opportunities for area state qualifiers Published 4:21 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

1 of 2

With the high school sports year coming to a close, there are four Packers hoping to add one more accomplishment to their list of achievements at the Class AA Track and Field Meet in St. Michael-Albertville this week.

Austin senior Olivia Walsh will close out her storied journey with the Packers in her sixth state competition, senior A’Triel Terry is chasing a height that he hasn’t hit in two years, senior Tommy Fritz is looking to hit a new speed, and sophomore Marissa Shute is ready for a first taste of state track and field competition.

Terry, who missed out on the finals in last year’s state high jump, has a realistic chance to land on the podium in high jump, and he’s hoping to do just that. He’s also aiming to clear 6-foot, four-inches, a height he hasn’t reached since the first meet of his junior season.

Email newsletter signup

“I think being at state last year will help me and make me comfortable this year,” Terry said. “Last year I didn’t know how it went and this year I’ll have more of an understanding. I feel like there’s not a lot of pressure. I’ve just got to do my own thing and I’ll be alright. I’m just trying to do better than last year.”

Walsh, who has competed in two state swim meets, two state basketball tournaments, and now two state track meets, is coming into the meet with mixed feelings. Walsh was hoping to perform the high jump for the last time at state, but she missed out on that event. Now she’s putting all of her energy into her last triple jump, an event that she set the Section 1AA record in over the weekend.

“I had a really disappointing day on Thursday and I used that to drive me on Saturday and I used that frustration to channel into my next jump,” Walsh said. “I was kind of shell shocked at state last year and it was kind of like my first year at state swimming. I wasn’t mentally prepared for the state meet, so hopefully this year I can do better than I did last year. I want to end on a high note.”

Shute is set to run in the 1600-meter run in her first ever state track and field meet, but she has ran in two state cross country meets.

“Cross country is one of my stronger sports, but I’m definitely working on track. I stayed in the race at sections, I caught up to the top runners and then I just went for it and ended up winning,” Shute said. “I know there’s going to be a lot of fast girls. I’m going to try and stick with the people I know I can pace with. I’m not going to go out of my comfort zone too much, but I’m going to try and get a better time than I have. It’s super exciting to go and it’s been something I’ve been thinking about for awhile.”

Fritz will have to finish in the top-eight in the prelims at 10:03 a.m. Friday to reach Saturday’s final, but all three other state qualifying Packers are already set to compete on Saturday. Shute will run at 10:46 a.m. Terry and Walsh will jump at 9 a.m.

In the Class A meet, Blooming Prairie junior Annaka Forsberg is a heavy favorite to win her second straight state title in high jump. She is seeded first by six inches in her third state meet. Forsberg will jump at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

GMLOKS junior Lexy Foster is seeded first in discus and will throw at 4:45 p.m Thursday. She is seeded third in shot put and will throw at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

CLASS AA SEEDINGS

Austin senior Olivia Walsh is seeded eighth in triple jump with a distance of 36-1.75.

Austin senior Tommy Fritz is seeded 12th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.12 seconds.

Austin senior A’Triel Terry is seeded fifth in high jump with a height of 6-foot, three-inches.

Austin sophomore Marissa Shute is seeded 13th in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:28.32.

CLASS A SEEDINGS

GMLOKS sophomore Chantle Reiland is seeded ninth with a time of 12.74 seconds. She is also seeded seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.21 seconds.

GMLOKS senior Anika Reiland is seeded first with a time of 25.34 seconds.

GMLOKS freshman Breeley Galle is seeded eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.62 seconds.

The GMLOKS 4 x 200-meter relay team of Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Breeley Galle and Anika Reiland is seeded first with a time of 1:45.19.

Blooming Prairie junior Annaka Forsberg is seeded first in high jump with a height of 5-8.

GMLOKS junior Lexy Foster is seeded first with a distance of 123-9.

The GMLOKS 4 x 800-meter relay team of Andrew Imm, Carter Glynn, Tate Goergen and Garrison Hubka is seeded fourth with a time of 8:05.54.

GMLOKS senior Garrison Hubka is seeded 12th in the 1600-meter runs with a time of 4:35.16.

GMLOKS junior Sam Snitker is seeded seventh in high jump with a height of 6-2.

GMLOKS junior Lexy Foster of GMLOKS is seeded third with a distance of 39-11.25.