GMLOKS sprint relay wins fifth straight state title, breaks program record Published 9:27 am Monday, June 12, 2023

It was another big day for the GMLOKS track and field team as the program took home two state titles at the Class A state meet in St. Michael/Albertville Friday.

The GMLOKS girls 4 x 200-meter relay team of Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Breeley Galle and Anika Reiland won a state title with a time of 1:43.62 as they edged out Eden Valley Watkins-Kimball by a quarter of a second. GMLOKS has won the 4 x 200-meter relay for five straight years with senior Anika Reiland being a mainstay in the lineup for all of those title.

The relay team tied the state meet record, tying a team from Blue Earth that set the record in 1985. It also broke the GMLOKS program record that was initially set by Anna Oehlke, Hailey Hindt, Chantle Reiland and Anika Reiland in 2021.

Email newsletter signup

GMLOKS sophomore Chantle Reiland won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.48 seconds

BOYS RESULTS

High jump: Sam Snitker (GMLOKS) (fourth, 6-4)BOYS RESULTS

4 x 800-meter relay: Andrew Timm, Carter Glynn, Tate Goergen, Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) (12th, 8:15.55)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 12.478)

4 x 200-meter relay: Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Breeley Galle, Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 1:43.62)

200-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (second, 25.52)

Triple jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (sixth, 36-3.50)

Shot put: Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (third, 40-.25)