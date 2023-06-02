GMLOKS, Blooming Prairie advance track athletes to state Published 4:16 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Several area athletes earned their tickets to the Class A state track and field at the Section 1A finals in Winona Thursday.

In the girls events, area state qualifiers include GMLOKS’s Channel Reiland in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, GMLOK’s Annika Reiland in the 200-meter dash, Breeley Galle of the GMLOKS in the 300-meter hurdles, GMLOKS’s Lexy Foster in shot put and discus and Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg in high jump and triple jump. Forsberg, a junior, is headed to state in high jump for the third time and she won the event last season.

The GMLOKS 4 x 200-meter relay team of Lydia Redman, Channel Reiland, Breeley Galle and Anika Reiland took first to advance to state as well.

In the boys events, state qualifiers include Garrison Hubka of GMLOKS in the1600-meter run, the GMLOKS 4 x 800-meter relay team of Andrew Imm, Cater Glynn, Tate Goergen and Hubka

The Class A preliminaries will be held at 3:30 p.m. on June 8 in St. Michael-Albertville and the finals will be held at 3:30 p.m. on June 9 at SMA.

BOYS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Cam Ruechel (GMLOKS) (eighth, 11.90)

200-meter dash: Micah Donnelly (BP) (seventh, 23.80)

800-meter run: Erik Shaw (GMLOKS) (sixth, 2:03.97)

1600-meter run: Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) (first, 4:35.16); Tate Goergen (eighth, 4:59.19)

300-meter hurdles: Zack Reiland (GMLOKS) (fourth, 42.08)

4 x 100-meter relay: Kaaleem Reiland, Beau Wiersma, Kale Mensink, Cam Ruechel (GMLOKS) (fourth, 44.49); Sam Smith, Derek Kubicek, Cade Christianson, Micah Donnelly (BP) (sixth, 45.27)

4 x 200-meter relay: Beau Wiersma, Kaleem Reiland, Zach Reiland, Ayden Howard (GMLOKS) (third, 1:34.10); Sam Smith, Derek Kubicek, Micah Donnelly, Cade Christianson (BP) (sixth, 1:35.54)

4 x 400-meter relay: Cam Ruechel, Nathan Drees, Garrison Hubka, Andrew Imm (GMLOKS) (seventh, 3:36.87)

4 x 800-meter run: Andrew Imm, Carter Glynn, Tate Goergen, Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) (second, 8:05.34); Stephen Fennel, Breckin Cochlin, Will Sunde, Tyler Forystek (BP) (eighth, 9:03.99)

Shot put: Lucca Sween (GMLOKS) (fourth, 46-9); Karson Steele (H) (sixth, 44-4.75)

Discus: Lucca Sween (GMLOKS) (fifth, 135-4); Winston Walkup (LP) (eighth, 119-5)

High jump: Sam Snitker (GMLOKS) (fourth, 6-2); Sam Smith (BP) (eighth, 5-10)

Pole vault: Odear Granle (GMLOKS) (seventh, 10-11)

Triple jump: Ayden Howard (GMLOKS) (seventh, 38-7)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 12.74)

200-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 25.34); Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (fourth, 26.21)

400-meter dash: Chloe McCarthy (BP) (eighth, 1:05.69)

3200-meter run: Gloria Hernandez (BP) (eighth, 12:59.52)

100-meter hurdles: Gracie Foster (GMLOKS) (fourth, 17.09); Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) (sixth, 17.51)

300-meter hurdles: Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) ((first, 47.62)

4 x 200-meter relay: Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Breeley Galle, Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 1:45.19)

4 x 400-meter relay: Lauren Queensland, Kendyl Queensland, Cassidy Redman, McKenna Hendrickson (GMLOKS) (sixth, 4:19)

4 x 800-meter relay: Naomi Wamrka, Kendyl Queensland, McKenna Hendrickson, Lauren Queensland (GMLOKS) (seventh, 10:46.39)

Shot put: Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (first, 39-11.25); Calli Coolidge (H) (fourth, 35-6); Breanna Subbert (H) (sixth, 34-11)

Discus: Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (first, 123-9); Calli Coolidge (H) (seventh, 100)

High jump: Annika Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-8); Aviana Alexander (H) (third, 4-10); Lauren Queensland (GMLOKS) (third, 4-10)

Pole vault: McKenna Hendrickson (GMLOKS) (sixth, 9-02)

Long jump: Channel Reiland (GMLOKS) (seventh, 16-3)

Triple jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 36-0); Kendyl Queensland (GMLOKS) (third, 35-5.50); Breeley Greele (GMLOKS) (fourth, 35-2.75)