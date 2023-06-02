Funeral notice: Roger Thomas Jennings, 89

March 3, 1934 – May 31, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Roger Thomas Jennings, 89, Rochester, formerly Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, May 31, in Shorewood Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, June 9, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Interment will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Veterans Honor Flight.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home.

www.mayerfh.com