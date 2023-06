Free screenings for athletes will take place in Austin on July 27 Published 9:00 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Mayo Clinic Health System is offering free qualifying sports screenings for athletes ages 12-19 for the 2023-2024 school year.

The screenings will take place in Austin on July 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. Call 507-433-8758.

To prepare for the sports screening, athletes are asked to wear gym shorts and a t-shirt, bring a completed sports screening form and have a parent or guardian present.