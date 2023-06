Former Bruin selected by Muzzatti Published 2:41 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

Former Austin Bruins forward Sutter Muzzatti was drafted by the Nashville Predators with the 143rd overall pick in the NHL Draft recently.

Muzzatti played last season with Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute, where he had 22 points in 35 games.

Muzzatti played with the Bruins for two seasons from 2020-2022 and he played a total of 80 games, totaling 17 goals and 42 assists.