Food tastings, auctions, and games galore to support LIFE Mower County Published 5:19 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with an unforgettable culinary experience at the highly anticipated Taste of Mower County event. This exceptional culinary affair, hosted by LIFE Mower County, promises an evening of exquisite flavors, games, fun, and charitable giving, all while supporting a worthy cause.

The event, set to take place at Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center on Sunday, October 15, 2023, will showcase signature dishes prepared by some of the finest chefs in Mower County. Attendees can expect to embark on a delectable journey, savoring an array of meticulously crafted culinary delights that represent the diverse flavors and culinary talents of the region.

The Taste of Mower County will not only satisfy the most discerning palates but will also provide an opportunity for the community to come together and raise funds for LIFE Mower County. This vital organization is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities, empowering them to live with dignity, independence, and equal opportunities.

In addition to the mouthwatering food tastings, the event will feature various activities to keep guests entertained throughout the night. A cash bar will be available, ensuring attendees can complement their culinary experience with their favorite libations. The evening will also include both silent and live auctions, presenting a chance for guests to bid on a selection of exciting items and experiences, with all proceeds directly benefiting the LIFE Mower County.

For those seeking a bit of fun and chance, the Head or Tails game will offer a thrilling opportunity to test their luck. Attendees can purchase tickets and participate in this exciting game of chance, with the chance to win prizes.

To further enhance the fundraising efforts, the event will also host a Wine and Spirit Pull. Participants can purchase a mystery bottle from an assortment of wines and spirits, each concealed in attractive packaging. It’s a fantastic opportunity to discover new and exciting beverages while supporting a great cause.

To make this event truly successful, LIFE Mower County is actively seeking sponsors and tasting partners. By becoming a sponsor, local businesses can align themselves with a reputable cause while gaining valuable exposure to a diverse audience. Tasting partners, on the other hand, can showcase their culinary expertise and delight attendees with their unique creations, all while contributing to the success of the evening.

Sponsorship packages are available at various levels, offering businesses an opportunity to showcase their commitment to corporate social responsibility. For those interested in becoming a tasting partner, LIFE Mower County welcomes collaborations that will not only allow chefs to display their talents but also provide an unforgettable experience for the attendees.

Mark your calendars now and prepare for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence, entertainment, and charitable giving. Join the Taste of Mower County event and indulge in a culinary adventure while supporting LIFE Mower County. Your presence and contributions will make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

For sponsorship and tasting partner inquiries, please visit https://www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc, call 507-433-8994, or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Together, let’s savor the flavors of Mower County and make a positive impact on our community!

