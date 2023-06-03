EST/RUSH, E.
Published 12:30 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of: Everett Rush, a/k/a Everett E. Rush Decedent.
Court File No. 50-PR-23-955
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY
ASSIGNMENT
OR DISTRIBUTION
EXEMPT ESTATE
Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets.
It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on August 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 2nd Ave NE in Austin. There will be no in person appearances. See Notice of Remote Hearing.
Dated: 05/17/2023
BY THE COURT
Kevin Siefken
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: Emily G. Toland
Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
Street: 300 First Street NW
City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 0401387 Telephone: 507-433-7394
FAX: 507-433-8890
Email: etoland@adamsrizzisween.com
Austin Daily Herald:
May 27 and Jun. 3, 2023
EST/RUSH, E.