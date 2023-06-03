EST/ROWE, S. Published 12:24 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Scott Kevin Rowe, Decedent

Court File No. 50-PR-23-1011

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 7, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., via Zoom a hearing will be held in this Court at Mower County Justice Center, Austin, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Chris A. Rowe, whose address is P.O. Box 264, Leroy, MN, 55951 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 05/19/2023

BY THE COURT

Kevin Siefken

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Marty G. Helle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 0307476

Telephone: (507) 433-3483

FAX: (507) 433-7889

Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

June 3 and 10, 2023

EST/ROWE, S.