EST/ROWE, S.
Published 9:02 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Scott Kevin Rowe, Decedent
Court File No. 50-PR-23-1011
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 7, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., via Zoom a hearing will be held in this Court at Mower County Justice Center, Austin, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Chris A. Rowe, whose address is P.O. Box 264, Leroy, MN, 55951 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See Notice of Remote Hearing.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Email newsletter signup
Dated: 05/19/2023
BY THE COURT
Kevin Siefken
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Marty G. Helle
Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP
807 West Oakland Avenue
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 0307476
Telephone: (507) 433-3483
FAX: (507) 433-7889
Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com
Austin Daily Herald:
June 3 and 10, 2023
EST/ROWE, S.