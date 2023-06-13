EST/OHMAN, J.
Published 9:00 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF MOWER
Estate of James R. Ohman, Decedent
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-23-1015
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY
ASSIGNMENT OR
DISTRIBUTION EXEMPT ESTATE
Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets.
It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on August 7, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., by this Court at 201 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 06805/23
BY THE COURT
Email newsletter signup
Jeffrey Kritzer
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
David L. Forman
Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP 108 North Main Street
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 206039
Telephone: (507) 433-2393
FAX: (507) 433-9530
Austin Daily Herald:
Jun. 10 and 17, 2023
EST/OHMAN, J.