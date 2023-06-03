EST/KOLB, D. Published 12:23 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Donna Kolb,

Decedent

Court File No. 50-PR-23-824

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated March 13, 2018, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Renee Escherich, whose address is 105 SE Street, Kiester, Minnesota, 56051, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Email newsletter signup

Dated: 05/22/2023

Registrar – Darla J. Busian

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Marty G. Helle

Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 0307476

Telephone: (507) 433-3483

FAX: (507) 433-7889

Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

June 3 and 10, 2023

EST/KOLB, D.