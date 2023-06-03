EST/BRUGGEMAN, D.
Published 12:25 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of David A.
Bruggeman, Decedent
Court File No. 50-PR-23-825
NOTICE AND ORDER
FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT
OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated April 28, 1992 (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on July 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m., by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 – 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 05/23/2023
BY THE COURT
Kevin Siefken
Judge of District Court
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Marty G. Helle
Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP
807 West Oakland Avenue
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 0307476
Telephone: (507) 433-3483
FAX: (507) 433-7889
Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com
Austin Daily Herald:
June 3 and 10, 2023
