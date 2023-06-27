Education Briefs: Riverland Honor’s List
Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Riverland Community College 2023 Spring Honors List
Adams
Ruth Andrade, Dean’s List
Email newsletter signup
Henry Bergene, Dean’s List
Hogan Bergene, Dean’s List
Ellie Canterbury, Dean’s List
Carter Erie, Dean’s List
Joshua Golombowski, Dean’s List
Rachel Heller, President’s List
Zayda Lewison, President’s List
Katelyn McCabe, President’s List
Dawson Sorenson, President’s List
Haylea Swenson, Dean’s List
Albert Lea
Bar Blut, Dean’s List
Esmeralda Castanon, Dean’s List
Erick Cibert-Palomo, Dean’s List
Brandon Clarkson, Dean’s List
Sarah Clarkson, Dean’s List
Alyssa Colby, Dean’s List
Paw Dah, Dean’s List
Weston Dahl, President’s List
Traw Daw, President’s List
Gabriel Denhartog, Dean’s List
Derek DeSart, Dean’s List
Thomas Erickson, Dean’s List
Roberto Estrada, Dean’s List
Marcus Folie, President’s List
Christian Gonzalez Garcia, Dean’s List
Patti Groe, Dean’s List
Yvette Guerra, Dean’s List
Erik Hareid, Dean’s List
Madison Herrera, Dean’s List
Travis Holst, President’s List
Kyo Htoo, President’s List
Madyson Jensen, Dean’s List
Conner Kleinschrodt, Dean’s List
Jonathan Longsdorf, Dean’s List
Bebe Lopez, Dean’s List
Mallory Luhring, Dean’s List
Nicole Mayer, Dean’s List
Qualita McClendon, Dean’s List
Paw Moo, Dean’s List
Paw Moo, President’s List
Katelynn Nelson, Dean’s List
Courtney Oakland, Dean’s List
Alexander Olson, President’s List
Neel Patel, Dean’s List
Eh Ler Paw, President’s List
Madelyne Perez-Kirsch, Dean’s List
Alexis Pesch, President’s List
Pra Yu Ri, President’s List
Katie Richards, Dean’s List
Mallory Rose, President’s List
Ryan Sabinish, Dean’s List
Kearah Schafer, Dean’s List
Alyssa Schmidt, President’s List
Turena Schultz, President’s List
Keily Schuman, Dean’s List
Say Shee, Dean’s List
James Shierts, President’s List
Kessiah Solis, President’s List
Rogelio Solis III, Dean’s List
Jessica Solland, President’s List
Anthony Sorenson, Dean’s List
Beau Stevens, President’s List
Dylan Stevens, President’s List
Christina Thaw, Dean’s List
Olivia VanBeek, Dean’s List
Lezlye Vasquez-Chavez, Dean’s List
Angeles Vazquez Perez, President’s List
Olivia Wegner, President’s List
Billy Williams, Dean’s List
Evelyn Yanez, Dean’s List
Jadan Young, Dean’s List
Oziel Zeferino, Dean’s List
Austin
Noah Aakre, President’s List
Jeffrey Agnew, Dean’s List
Axel Aguilar, Dean’s List
Alanya Aguilera, Dean’s List
Antonio Alvarado, Dean’s List
Skye Anderley, Dean’s List
Stacy Andersen, Dean’s List
Lilly Jane Andon, Dean’s List
Karsten Ansorge, Dean’s List
Zinsou Assogba, Dean’s List
Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, President’s List
Esteban Avina Alvarado, Dean’s List
Thomas Bailey, Dean’s List
Sidney Bangert, President’s List
Juan Barguiarena Padron, Dean’s List
Lydia Baron, President’s List
Autumn Beckett, President’s List
Joshua Bernard, President’s List
Elayna Blust, Dean’s List
Crystal Bowlin, Dean’s List
Dylan Bowman, Dean’s List
Jennifer Branchaud, Dean’s List
Andrew Brown, Dean’s List
Andrew Buchan, Dean’s List
Tung Bui, President’s List
Carson Cannon, Dean’s List
Derrick Chandee, Dean’s List
Anika Chesak, President’s List
Daniel Christgau, Dean’s List
Rylan Clark, Dean’s List
Larissa Cook, President’s List
Carson Coordes, Dean’s List
Douglas Courtney, Dean’s List
William Crayton, Dean’s List
Shane Crouch, President’s List
Jennifer Cruz Maldonado, Dean’s List
Angela Cydia Line, Dean’s List
Jon Diggins, President’s List
Nicholas Dunlap, Dean’s List
Kristian Farlinger, Dean’s List
Joshua Fernandez, Dean’s List
Michelle Fimon, President’s List
Bryce Fisher, Dean’s List
Kaitlyn Flanders, Dean’s List
Ella Gangodo, Dean’s List
Miguel Garcia, Dean’s List
Maria Garcia Diaz, Dean’s List
Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List
Elizabeth Gerstner, Dean’s List
Kendall Gilster, President’s List
Maricela Gonzalez, Dean’s List
Megan Grabau, President’s List
Destiny Gray, President’s List
Steen Harris, President’s List
Gabrielle Havelick, President’s List
Julio Hernandez Espindola, President’s List
Estefania Hernandez Ramirez, President’s List
Luis Hernandez Yauger, Dean’s List
Taylor Hinrichs, President’s List
Emily Hjelmen, Dean’s List
Josie Hoffman, President’s List
Joseph Hoffmann, Dean’s List
Finagnon Houndagnon, Dean’s List
Nicholas Hueper, Dean’s List
Kylah Igou, Dean’s List
Taryn Iverson, Dean’s List
Samantha Johnson-VanPelt, Dean’s List
Wyatt Jorgenson, President’s List
Lauren Kaercher, Dean’s List
Gatlat Kulang, President’s List
Andy Le, Dean’s List
Eric Leichtnam, Dean’s List
Jared Lillemon, President’s List
Lupita Maldonado, Dean’s List
Gage Manahan, President’s List
Deanna McBeain, Dean’s List
Nora Mecoleta, Dean’s List
Su Meh, Dean’s List
Makafui Michael, Dean’s List
Jaime Miller, Dean’s List
Steicy Motieri, Dean’s List
Ian Murphy, Dean’s List
Meredith Murphy, Dean’s List
Ashley Myhre, President’s List
Thyna Nguyen, Dean’s List
Jonas Noble, President’s List
Leslie Noriega Martinez, Dean’s List
Drew Novak, President’s List
Benjamin Olson, Dean’s List
Zoey Opsahl, President’s List
Elpidio Orozco Ambriz, President’s List
Bryan Parreira, Dean’s List
Matthew Payne, Dean’s List
Aidan Pepper, Dean’s List
Joseph Peters, Dean’s List
McKena Petersen, Dean’s List
Alex Peterson, Dean’s List
Sean Poczos, President’s List
Keyshawn Rajaphone, President’s List
Maurice Rajaphone, President’s List
Braiden Rasmussen, Dean’s List
Nye Reh, President’s List
Nieves Reyes, Dean’s List
Eser Riewe, President’s List
Benjamin Riley, President’s List
Nicholas Robertson, Dean’s List
Javier Rodriguez Cifuentes, President’s List
Gabrielle Roe-Moseng, Dean’s List
Miranda Rojas, Dean’s List
Miriam Rojas, Dean’s List
Lydia Rojas Barrios, President’s List
Ana Laura Rojas Camps, Dean’s List
Alicia Rojas Ortiz, Dean’s List
Jessica Ruiz, Dean’s List
McKinsey Rysavy, Dean’s List
Shauna Sager, President’s List
Gabriel Sanchez, Dean’s List
Moo Say, Dean’s List
Jaylee Schleicher, President’s List
Gracie Schmitt, President’s List
Reana Schmitt, Dean’s List
Rylee Shaw, Dean’s List
Morgan Shipler, President’s List
Azeneth Sifuentes, President’s List
David Sikora, Dean’s List
Kallie Smeby, President’s List
Jessica Soto, Dean’s List
Brayden Steinbach, Dean’s List
Brenda Talamantes, Dean’s List
Brylie Tapp, President’s List
William Targaryen, Dean’s List
Princess Tay, Dean’s List
Ellie Thorpe, Dean’s List
Jacob Urick, Dean’s List
Fernando Valdes Escobar, Dean’s List
Anthony Valencia, Dean’s List
Vanida Vang, Dean’s List
Blake VanPelt, Dean’s List
Judith Villar Lopez, Dean’s List
Angel Vu, Dean’s List
Sarah Wangen, President’s List
Isabella Weideman, Dean’s List
Avery Wempner, President’s List
Rebecca Wicks, President’s List
Ronald Wieseler, Dean’s List
Jordyn Williamson, President’s List
Leah Wills, President’s List
Lathan Wilson, President’s List
Daryl Wilson-Dokpodjo, Dean’s List
Dustin Winsky, Dean’s List
Mathew Woodworth, Dean’s List
Derek Wynn, Dean’s List
Benjamin Ziems, Dean’s List
Blooming Prairie
Abigail Aldrich, Dean’s List
Morgan Anderson, President’s List
Maggie Bruns, President’s List
Shauna Christiansen, Dean’s List
Addison Doocy, President’s List
Claire Foster, President’s List
Abigail Hefling, President’s List
Ava Grace Krejci, President’s List
Sierra Larson, Dean’s List
Christopher Naatz, Dean’s List
Jacob Naatz, Dean’s List
Alexander Piller, Dean’s List
Samuel Pirkl, Dean’s List
Lauren Schammel, Dean’s List
Lily Schammel, Dean’s List
Brownsdale
Jocelyn Cortez Ayala, Dean’s List
Jacqueline Kashmark, Dean’s List
Gabriele Rosenthal, Dean’s List
Dexter
Brooke Allen, Dean’s List
Logan Mathews, Dean’s List
Rafe Pooler, Dean’s List
Carrie Whiteaker, President’s List
Elkton
Michael Dortland, Dean’s List
Glenville
Cavah Parks, Dean’s List
Grand Meadow
Zachary Hoffman, Dean’s List
Delores Payne, Dean’s List
Nolan Skifter, Dean’s List
Hayfield
Allie Tufte, President’s List
Lyle
Ashley Winkels, Dean’s List
Mapleview
Andrew Woodfin, President’s List
Oakland
McKenna Berg, President’s List
Rose Creek
Isaac Beck, Dean’s List
Hope Dion, President’s List
Connor Edland, Dean’s List
Harrison Hanna, Dean’s List
Carlie Hegge, Dean’s List
James Mullenbach, President’s List
Braxten Wiste, Dean’s List
Cohen Wiste, President’s List
Waltham
Riley Olsen, Dean’s List
Erik Peterson, Dean’s List