Education Briefs: Riverland Honor’s List

Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Riverland Community College 2023 Spring Honors List

Adams

Ruth Andrade, Dean’s List

Henry Bergene, Dean’s List

Hogan Bergene, Dean’s List

Ellie Canterbury, Dean’s List

Carter Erie, Dean’s List

Joshua Golombowski, Dean’s List

Rachel Heller, President’s List

Zayda Lewison, President’s List

Katelyn McCabe, President’s List

Dawson Sorenson, President’s List

Haylea Swenson, Dean’s List

Albert Lea

Bar Blut, Dean’s List

Esmeralda Castanon, Dean’s List

Erick Cibert-Palomo, Dean’s List

Brandon Clarkson, Dean’s List

Sarah Clarkson, Dean’s List

Alyssa Colby, Dean’s List

Paw Dah, Dean’s List

Weston Dahl, President’s List

Traw Daw, President’s List

Gabriel Denhartog, Dean’s List

Derek DeSart, Dean’s List

Thomas Erickson, Dean’s List

Roberto Estrada, Dean’s List

Marcus Folie, President’s List

Christian Gonzalez Garcia, Dean’s List

Patti Groe, Dean’s List

Yvette Guerra, Dean’s List

Erik Hareid, Dean’s List

Madison Herrera, Dean’s List

Travis Holst, President’s List

Kyo Htoo, President’s List

Madyson Jensen, Dean’s List

Conner Kleinschrodt, Dean’s List

Jonathan Longsdorf, Dean’s List

Bebe Lopez, Dean’s List

Mallory Luhring, Dean’s List

Nicole Mayer, Dean’s List

Qualita McClendon, Dean’s List

Paw Moo, Dean’s List

Paw Moo, President’s List

Katelynn Nelson, Dean’s List

Courtney Oakland, Dean’s List

Alexander Olson, President’s List

Neel Patel, Dean’s List

Eh Ler Paw, President’s List

Madelyne Perez-Kirsch, Dean’s List

Alexis Pesch, President’s List

Pra Yu Ri, President’s List

Katie Richards, Dean’s List

Mallory Rose, President’s List

Ryan Sabinish, Dean’s List

Kearah Schafer, Dean’s List

Alyssa Schmidt, President’s List

Turena Schultz, President’s List

Keily Schuman, Dean’s List

Say Shee, Dean’s List

James Shierts, President’s List

Kessiah Solis, President’s List

Rogelio Solis III, Dean’s List

Jessica Solland, President’s List

Anthony Sorenson, Dean’s List

Beau Stevens, President’s List

Dylan Stevens, President’s List

Christina Thaw, Dean’s List

Olivia VanBeek, Dean’s List

Lezlye Vasquez-Chavez, Dean’s List

Angeles Vazquez Perez, President’s List

Olivia Wegner, President’s List

Billy Williams, Dean’s List

Evelyn Yanez, Dean’s List

Jadan Young, Dean’s List

Oziel Zeferino, Dean’s List

Austin

Noah Aakre, President’s List

Jeffrey Agnew, Dean’s List

Axel Aguilar, Dean’s List

Alanya Aguilera, Dean’s List

Antonio Alvarado, Dean’s List

Skye Anderley, Dean’s List

Stacy Andersen, Dean’s List

Lilly Jane Andon, Dean’s List

Karsten Ansorge, Dean’s List

Zinsou Assogba, Dean’s List

Reynaldo Avalos Andrade, President’s List

Esteban Avina Alvarado, Dean’s List

Thomas Bailey, Dean’s List

Sidney Bangert, President’s List

Juan Barguiarena Padron, Dean’s List

Lydia Baron, President’s List

Autumn Beckett, President’s List

Joshua Bernard, President’s List

Elayna Blust, Dean’s List

Crystal Bowlin, Dean’s List

Dylan Bowman, Dean’s List

Jennifer Branchaud, Dean’s List

Andrew Brown, Dean’s List

Andrew Buchan, Dean’s List

Tung Bui, President’s List

Carson Cannon, Dean’s List

Derrick Chandee, Dean’s List

Anika Chesak, President’s List

Daniel Christgau, Dean’s List

Rylan Clark, Dean’s List

Larissa Cook, President’s List

Carson Coordes, Dean’s List

Douglas Courtney, Dean’s List

William Crayton, Dean’s List

Shane Crouch, President’s List

Jennifer Cruz Maldonado, Dean’s List

Angela Cydia Line, Dean’s List

Jon Diggins, President’s List

Nicholas Dunlap, Dean’s List

Kristian Farlinger, Dean’s List

Joshua Fernandez, Dean’s List

Michelle Fimon, President’s List

Bryce Fisher, Dean’s List

Kaitlyn Flanders, Dean’s List

Ella Gangodo, Dean’s List

Miguel Garcia, Dean’s List

Maria Garcia Diaz, Dean’s List

Tadiyos Gebrekiros, Dean’s List

Elizabeth Gerstner, Dean’s List

Kendall Gilster, President’s List

Maricela Gonzalez, Dean’s List

Megan Grabau, President’s List

Destiny Gray, President’s List

Steen Harris, President’s List

Gabrielle Havelick, President’s List

Julio Hernandez Espindola, President’s List

Estefania Hernandez Ramirez, President’s List

Luis Hernandez Yauger, Dean’s List

Taylor Hinrichs, President’s List

Emily Hjelmen, Dean’s List

Josie Hoffman, President’s List

Joseph Hoffmann, Dean’s List

Finagnon Houndagnon, Dean’s List

Nicholas Hueper, Dean’s List

Kylah Igou, Dean’s List

Taryn Iverson, Dean’s List

Samantha Johnson-VanPelt, Dean’s List

Wyatt Jorgenson, President’s List

Lauren Kaercher, Dean’s List

Gatlat Kulang, President’s List

Andy Le, Dean’s List

Eric Leichtnam, Dean’s List

Jared Lillemon, President’s List

Lupita Maldonado, Dean’s List

Gage Manahan, President’s List

Deanna McBeain, Dean’s List

Nora Mecoleta, Dean’s List

Su Meh, Dean’s List

Makafui Michael, Dean’s List

Jaime Miller, Dean’s List

Steicy Motieri, Dean’s List

Ian Murphy, Dean’s List

Meredith Murphy, Dean’s List

Ashley Myhre, President’s List

Thyna Nguyen, Dean’s List

Jonas Noble, President’s List

Leslie Noriega Martinez, Dean’s List

Drew Novak, President’s List

Benjamin Olson, Dean’s List

Zoey Opsahl, President’s List

Elpidio Orozco Ambriz, President’s List

Bryan Parreira, Dean’s List

Matthew Payne, Dean’s List

Aidan Pepper, Dean’s List

Joseph Peters, Dean’s List

McKena Petersen, Dean’s List

Alex Peterson, Dean’s List

Sean Poczos, President’s List

Keyshawn Rajaphone, President’s List

Maurice Rajaphone, President’s List

Braiden Rasmussen, Dean’s List

Nye Reh, President’s List

Nieves Reyes, Dean’s List

Eser Riewe, President’s List

Benjamin Riley, President’s List

Nicholas Robertson, Dean’s List

Javier Rodriguez Cifuentes, President’s List

Gabrielle Roe-Moseng, Dean’s List

Miranda Rojas, Dean’s List

Miriam Rojas, Dean’s List

Lydia Rojas Barrios, President’s List

Ana Laura Rojas Camps, Dean’s List

Alicia Rojas Ortiz, Dean’s List

Jessica Ruiz, Dean’s List

McKinsey Rysavy, Dean’s List

Shauna Sager, President’s List

Gabriel Sanchez, Dean’s List

Moo Say, Dean’s List

Jaylee Schleicher, President’s List

Gracie Schmitt, President’s List

Reana Schmitt, Dean’s List

Rylee Shaw, Dean’s List

Morgan Shipler, President’s List

Azeneth Sifuentes, President’s List

David Sikora, Dean’s List

Kallie Smeby, President’s List

Jessica Soto, Dean’s List

Brayden Steinbach, Dean’s List

Brenda Talamantes, Dean’s List

Brylie Tapp, President’s List

William Targaryen, Dean’s List

Princess Tay, Dean’s List

Ellie Thorpe, Dean’s List

Jacob Urick, Dean’s List

Fernando Valdes Escobar, Dean’s List

Anthony Valencia, Dean’s List

Vanida Vang, Dean’s List

Blake VanPelt, Dean’s List

Judith Villar Lopez, Dean’s List

Angel Vu, Dean’s List

Sarah Wangen, President’s List

Isabella Weideman, Dean’s List

Avery Wempner, President’s List

Rebecca Wicks, President’s List

Ronald Wieseler, Dean’s List

Jordyn Williamson, President’s List

Leah Wills, President’s List

Lathan Wilson, President’s List

Daryl Wilson-Dokpodjo, Dean’s List

Dustin Winsky, Dean’s List

Mathew Woodworth, Dean’s List

Derek Wynn, Dean’s List

Benjamin Ziems, Dean’s List

Blooming Prairie

Abigail Aldrich, Dean’s List

Morgan Anderson, President’s List

Maggie Bruns, President’s List

Shauna Christiansen, Dean’s List

Addison Doocy, President’s List

Claire Foster, President’s List

Abigail Hefling, President’s List

Ava Grace Krejci, President’s List

Sierra Larson, Dean’s List

Christopher Naatz, Dean’s List 

Jacob Naatz, Dean’s List

Alexander Piller, Dean’s List

Samuel Pirkl, Dean’s List

Lauren Schammel, Dean’s List

Lily Schammel, Dean’s List

Brownsdale

Jocelyn Cortez Ayala, Dean’s List

Jacqueline Kashmark, Dean’s List

Gabriele Rosenthal, Dean’s List

Dexter

Brooke Allen, Dean’s List

Logan Mathews, Dean’s List

Rafe Pooler, Dean’s List

Carrie Whiteaker, President’s List

Elkton

Michael Dortland, Dean’s List

Glenville

Cavah Parks, Dean’s List

Grand Meadow

Zachary Hoffman, Dean’s List

Delores Payne, Dean’s List

Nolan Skifter, Dean’s List

Hayfield

Allie Tufte, President’s List

Lyle

Ashley Winkels, Dean’s List

Mapleview

Andrew Woodfin, President’s List

Oakland

McKenna Berg, President’s List

Rose Creek

Isaac Beck, Dean’s List

Hope Dion, President’s List

Connor Edland, Dean’s List

Harrison Hanna, Dean’s List

Carlie Hegge, Dean’s List

James Mullenbach, President’s List

Braxten Wiste, Dean’s List

Cohen Wiste, President’s List

Waltham

Riley Olsen, Dean’s List

Erik Peterson, Dean’s List



