Education Briefs
Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023
University of Upper Iowa 2023 Spring Dean’s List
Grand Meadow
Elizabeth Becker
Milwaukee School of Engineering 2023 Spring Dean’s List
Sergeant
Jayden Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Brownsdale
Isaac Rhodes, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
University of Minnesota Crookston 2023 Spring Grads list
Austin
Rebecca Clark, Bachelor of Science in Equine Science
Rose Creek
Rachel Meany, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Communication
South Dakota State University 2023 Spring Dean’s List
Austin
Andrew Chesak, College of Natural Sciences
Kayla Christopherson, SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences
Braden Greibrok, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
Madison Herrick, College of Education and Human Sciences
Anastasia Mitchell, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Abigail Muller, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
Grand Meadow
Emily Decker, College of Nursing
University of Wisconsin Spring 2023 Honor Roll
Racine
Burkely Ravenhorst
Clarke University Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Rose Creek
Rory A. Bickler
University of Wisconsin-River Falls Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Adams
Erin Hanson, Animal Science
Austin
Nicole Justice, Communication Studies, Marketing Communications
Faith Sayles, Animal Science
Blooming Prairie
Emily Kubicek, Biology
Grand Meadow
Evan Oehlke, Agricultural Studies
LeRoy
Carter Johnson, Health and Human Performance
Racine
Joanna Hansen, Animal Science, Pre-Professional
Rose Creek
Christian Hjelmen, Business Administration
Taopi
Daniel Boe, Engineering Technology
University of Minnesota Duluth Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Austin
Rachel Christenson, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
Kaden Murley, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B S
Jackson Steinbach, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A; Biochemistry
Dexter
John Baldus, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
Hayfield
Kyle Jacobsen, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Physics B S
University of Mississippi Spring 2023 Honor Roll
Austin
William Mosinski