Education Briefs

Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Daily Herald

University of Upper Iowa 2023 Spring Dean’s List

Grand Meadow

Elizabeth Becker

Email newsletter signup

Milwaukee School of Engineering 2023 Spring Dean’s List

Sergeant

Jayden Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Brownsdale

Isaac Rhodes, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

University of Minnesota Crookston 2023 Spring Grads list

Austin

Rebecca Clark, Bachelor of Science in Equine Science

Rose Creek

Rachel Meany, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Communication

South Dakota State University 2023 Spring Dean’s List

Austin

Andrew Chesak, College of Natural Sciences

Kayla Christopherson, SDSU’s College of Natural Sciences

Braden Greibrok, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Madison Herrick, College of Education and Human Sciences

Anastasia Mitchell, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Abigail Muller, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Grand Meadow

Emily Decker, College of Nursing

University of Wisconsin Spring 2023 Honor Roll

Racine

Burkely Ravenhorst

Clarke University Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Rose Creek

Rory A. Bickler

University of Wisconsin-River Falls Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Adams

Erin Hanson, Animal Science

Austin

Nicole Justice, Communication Studies, Marketing Communications

Faith Sayles, Animal Science

Blooming Prairie

Emily Kubicek, Biology

Grand Meadow

Evan Oehlke, Agricultural Studies

LeRoy

Carter Johnson, Health and Human Performance

Racine

Joanna Hansen, Animal Science, Pre-Professional

Rose Creek

Christian Hjelmen, Business Administration

Taopi

Daniel Boe, Engineering Technology

University of Minnesota Duluth Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Austin

Rachel Christenson, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Kaden Murley,  Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biochemistry B S

Jackson Steinbach, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A; Biochemistry

Dexter

John Baldus, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E

Hayfield

Kyle Jacobsen, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Physics B S

University of Mississippi Spring 2023 Honor Roll

Austin

William Mosinski

More Education

APS wins National Digital Media Excellence Awards

Education Briefs

Austin Public Schools awarded “Grow Your Own” grants

Looking forward, remembering the past

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections