Darlene M. Thomas

Darlene Marie Thomas nee Wold died peacefully Friday, June 2, 2023, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, WI eight days before her 93rd birthday. She was a lifelong resident of Austin, MN and resided the last four years in West Allis, WI near family. Darlene was a homemaker and then worked at Geo. A. Hormel, Billing Department, Austin Office for thirteen years. She was a faithful member of Grace American Lutheran Church. Surviving are sons Craig (and Martha Greth) Clingman, Colorado Springs, CO, Steven (and Susan) Clingman, Wauwatosa, WI; grandson Andrew Clingman, Los Angeles, CA; granddaughter Megan (and Ben) Smith, Wauwatosa, WI; great-grandchildren, Henry and August Smith; brother-in-law, Mike Auer and sister-in-law Lydia Clingman, Austin, MN; nephews and nieces. She dearly loved and cherished her family who were blessed by her constant devotion.