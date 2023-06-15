Darlene M. Thomas

Published 11:14 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By austinsubmitted

Darlene Marie Thomas nee Wold died peacefully Friday, June 2, 2023, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, WI eight days before her 93rd birthday. She was a lifelong resident of Austin, MN and resided the last four years in West Allis, WI near family. Darlene was a homemaker and then worked at Geo. A. Hormel, Billing Department, Austin Office for thirteen years. She was a faithful member of Grace American Lutheran Church. Surviving are sons Craig (and Martha Greth) Clingman, Colorado Springs, CO, Steven (and Susan) Clingman, Wauwatosa, WI; grandson Andrew Clingman, Los Angeles, CA; granddaughter Megan (and Ben) Smith, Wauwatosa, WI; great-grandchildren, Henry and August Smith; brother-in-law, Mike Auer and sister-in-law Lydia Clingman, Austin, MN; nephews and nieces. She dearly loved and cherished her family who were blessed by her constant devotion.

Modulist Image

Email newsletter signup

More NO PAYWALL

Ralph D. Bartz

Dale E. Hamilton

Janice M. Kelly

Suzanne E. Lennberg

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections