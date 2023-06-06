Dairy Days kicks off the area’s summer party Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Do you like summer? Do you like celebrations? Then you are going to love Adams Dairy Days because it’s the first celebration of the summer right out of the gates.

A lot of your old favorites are going to be there including the Schmitz Electric Smoke-Off BBQ Competition, car shows and baseball games.

Adams Dairy Days is one of the more premiere attractions during the festival season so be sure to save time in mid-June to visit Adams.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/AdamsBoosterClub

Schedule of events

Friday, June 9

6 a.m.: Schmitz Electric Smoke-Off BBQ Competition

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: City Wide Rummage Sales

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Changing Season Garden Club Plant Sale 203 NW 4th Street

2-4 p.m.: History Center Open

6-6:30 p.m.: Southland Drumline on Commerce Stage

6 p.m.: Adult Bean Bag Tournament

6 p.m.: Schmitz Electric Smoke-Off BBQ Competition Dinner at Adams Legion

At Sundown: Outdoor movie at Denny’s Car Wash

7-10 p.m.: Fred the Bear on Commerce Stage

Saturday, June 10

7 a.m. to noon: City wide rummage sales

7 a.m. to noon: Changing Season Garden Club Plant Sale 203 NW 4th Street

8-11 a.m.: Lions Club Pancake breakfast under tent on Commerce Street

9 a.m.: Big Cup Golf Tournament at Cedar River Golf Course

10 a.m. to noon: Bingo under the tent

10 a.m. to noon: Vendor show at Adams American Legion

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kids activities

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: History Center Open

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Acres & Asphalt Tractor and Car Show at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Noon to 6 p.m.: Operating Model Railroad Diorama of Adams Railroad at Old Furniture store

2 p.m.: Jr Legion Baseball Game vs Hayfield at Southland Athletic Field

3:30-5:30 p.m.: Lodi Township Band on Commerce Stage

4 p.m.: Sr Legion Baseball Game vs Hayfield at Southland Athletic Field

4-8 p.m.: Steak Fry at Adams American Legion

6 p.m.: Dairy Days Prince and Princess Crowning on Commerce Stage

7 p.m.: Parade

9 p.m.: to midnight: Aaron Simmons Band on Commerce Stage

Sunday, June 11

11 a.m.: Kiddie Tractor Pull

11 a.m.: Adams Volunteer Fire Dept Raffle – Duck Race ending south of park on 660th AVE

11 a.m. to noon: Dariel Felten on Commerce Stage

Noon to 4 p.m.: Finding your Roots at Old Vet Office – 19th 4th Street

Noon: Dairy Days Raffle

12:30 p.m.: Cow Milking Contest

Noon to 3 p.m.: History Center Open

1-2 p.m.: Dariel Felten on Commerce Stage

2 p.m.: Forte Milers on Commerce Stage

4-8 p.m.: Chicken and Pork Fry at Adams American Legion

Godfather’s, Abby’s Concessions and Mower County ADA Malt stand all weekend.