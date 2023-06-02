Craig Allen Hansen, 70

Craig Allen Hansen of Hollandale passed away May 31, 2023 at the age of 70. Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea will be hosting a memorial in honor of Craig starting at 11:00 AM, Monday June 12, 2023; a public visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

Born February 24, 1953 to Wayne and Gretchen (Schaiger) Hansen at Neave Hospital in Albert Lea, Craig was raised in the Hollandale area alongside his brothers Terry and Scott. After graduating from Albert Lea in 1971, he received his bachelor’s degree in business and began his role of caring for the family’s liquor store, Hans’ Offsale, in the mid-70s.

Craig was a kindhearted man who lived for his family; continuing his family business and caring for the customers of Hollandale, maintaining his home and taking special care of the yard, and what he would say is his greatest achievement, caring for his parents in their later years. Wayne and Gretchen were admired by their son and it was notable in the attention and compassion he showed to them.

This love and admiration extended to the whole family. Craig enjoyed spending as much time as he could with them, maintaining a strict 50-year Sunday golf schedule with his brother Terry, enjoying time golfing and talking sports with his nieces and nephews, of who he was notably proud, and often speaking of his love for the 70s and swapping stories with them all. Of all the love Craig had, the Minnesota Vikings held a special place in his heart; hardly missing a game, he was a fan most years, but maintained his self-appointed status of “World’s biggest Aaron Rodgers Hater”. His biggest regret in life was never seeing them win a Superbowl.

Craig was preceded in death by his grandparents, Goodwin and Gladys Schiager and Emmanuel and Pearle Hansen; parents Wayne E. and Gretchen Hansen.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Terry (Mary) Hansen of Austin, MN and Scott (Mary Jo) Hansen of New Richmond, WI; nieces Kim (Dave) Klingfus and Andria (Pedro Olvera) Hansen; nephew, Cole Hansen; great-nephews, Codi (Savannah) Percival, and Ian (Jess) Klingfus; great-niece, Maggie Klingfus; as well and many cousins.

Craig will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and many happy customers.