Convictions: June 12-18

Published 5:54 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

By Daily Herald

— Terrance Gustav Book, 29, Austin, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony first degree aggravated robbery-possessing a dangerous weapon. He was also sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony possess any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. He must pay $265.50 in restitution. Sentences to run concurrently.

Warren Jones, 33, St. Paul, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-leave the scene of collision. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

Marson Neth, 30, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process-interfere with a peace officer. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 90 days in jail.

Troy Allen Ingalls, 49, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

