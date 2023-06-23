Convictions: June 12-18 Published 5:54 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

— Terrance Gustav Book, 29, Austin, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony first degree aggravated robbery-possessing a dangerous weapon. He was also sentenced to 60 months in prison for felony possess any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. He must pay $265.50 in restitution. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Warren Jones, 33, St. Paul, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-leave the scene of collision. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Marson Neth, 30, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process-interfere with a peace officer. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 90 days in jail.

— Troy Allen Ingalls, 49, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.