Constance “Connie” Irvin, 76

Constance “Connie” Susan Irvin, 76, passed away at her home in Rose Creek, Minnesota, on June 24, 2023, surrounded by family after battling leukemia. Known for her humor and strong personality, Connie will be remembered as a fun, spirited individual and a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Connie was born in Adams, Minnesota, on March 18, 1947, to Nordeen and Marion (Kirtz) Lewison. She grew up on her parent’s farm and was the youngest of six children. Connie graduated from Adams High School in 1965, where she was a cheerleader, a girl’s chorus member, and a member of FHA.

She planned to attend Mankato State University after high school but was diagnosed with Addison’s disease shortly after enrolling. After moving back home, she worked as an assistant at multiple doctors’ offices in the area.

Email newsletter signup

On March 2, 1968, Connie married Robert “Bob” Irvin. They were married for 55 years. Connie and Bob moved to Rose Creek to live on a farm of their own in 1978 and raised their four children there.

Connie was a former 4-H leader for her children and a member of the Adams American Legion Auxiliary. She also helped organize and put on events at her local church in Adams.

Throughout her life, Connie enjoyed singing, dancing, and going on trips with her friends. She was also known for loving to talk and being able to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. As she grew older, family became an important part of her life, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nordeen and Marion; sisters, Kathleen “Gootie” Wiste and Rosalind “Rosie” Reinartz; and brother, Eugene “Brother.”

Connie is survived by her husband, Robert Irvin; children, Jeffery (Cheryl) Irvin, Jason (Karen) Irvin, Chris Irvin (fiancée Christa), and Heather (Greg) Read; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; her sister, Joan Lewison; brother, Richard “Bud” Lewison; and other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. There will be a 3:45 pm parish Rosary at the Adams Funeral Home on Thursday, June 29th with visitation following from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and will continue on Friday morning at the Adams Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Schools.