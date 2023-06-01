Bruin defenseman commits to St. Norbert Published 3:45 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

The Austin Bruins have announced that Top Prospects Defensemen Bryan Gilman has announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division III hockey at St. Norbert College.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to St. Norbert College”, stated Thanks to my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone who helped along the way!

A native of Orange, California, Gilman appeared in 64 career games in his first and only season in Austin while helping the Bruins reach the Robertson Cup Final for the first time since the 2015 season. In those games, Gilman totaled 1 goal and 7 assists for 8 points. Prior to joining the Bruins, Gilman was a member of the Anaheim Jr. Ducks program and spent a season with the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the SJHL.

St. Norbert College (SNC) is a private Norbertine liberal arts college in De Pere, Wisconsin, a suburb of Green Bay. The Green Knights compete at the NCAA Division 3 level and are members of the NCHA (Northern Collegiate Hockey Association). St. Norbert won the NCAA Division III National Championship in 2018 beating Salve Regina in double-overtime in Lake Placid, New York.