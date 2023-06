Brownsdale church to host blood drive Published 6:05 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Our Savior Lutheran Church in Brownsdale will be hosting a blood drive on July 12.

The drive will take place from between 1-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Room at the church, located at 411 West Main Street.

As a “thank-you” for participating, Culver’s is offering a coupon for a free pint of its frozen custard.

Anyone wishing to make an appointment should contact Mary at 1-507-567-2653.