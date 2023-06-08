BP’s Forsberg wins a second state title in high jump

Published 6:08 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Daily Herald

Blooming Prairie junior Annaka Forsberg won her second straight high jump state title when she took first in her final on the first day of the Class A track and field meet at St. Michael/Albertville Thursday.

Forsberg, who has now competed in three state meets, cleared a height of 5 feet, four-inches to edge out three other jumpers who cleared 5-3.

GMLOKS freshman Breeley Galle finished in 15th place in the 300-meter hurdles and GMLOKS junior Lexy Foster placed 12th in discus.

Advancing to Friday’s finals are Chantle Reiland in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, Annika Reiland in the 200-meter dash, the GMLOKS 4 x 200-meter relay team of Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Galle and Annika Reiland.

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (second, 12.46)

4 x 200-meter relay: Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Breeley Galle, Annika Reiland (first, 1:43.88)

300-meter hurdles: Breeley Galle (15th, 49.22)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-4)

200-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (fourth, 25.36); Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (fifth, 25.32)

Discus: Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (12th, 107-6)

