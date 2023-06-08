BP’s Forsberg wins a second state title in high jump Published 6:08 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Blooming Prairie junior Annaka Forsberg won her second straight high jump state title when she took first in her final on the first day of the Class A track and field meet at St. Michael/Albertville Thursday.

Forsberg, who has now competed in three state meets, cleared a height of 5 feet, four-inches to edge out three other jumpers who cleared 5-3.

GMLOKS freshman Breeley Galle finished in 15th place in the 300-meter hurdles and GMLOKS junior Lexy Foster placed 12th in discus.

Email newsletter signup

Advancing to Friday’s finals are Chantle Reiland in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, Annika Reiland in the 200-meter dash, the GMLOKS 4 x 200-meter relay team of Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Galle and Annika Reiland.

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (second, 12.46)

4 x 200-meter relay: Lydia Redman, Chantle Reiland, Breeley Galle, Annika Reiland (first, 1:43.88)

300-meter hurdles: Breeley Galle (15th, 49.22)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-4)

200-meter dash: Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) (fourth, 25.36); Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (fifth, 25.32)

Discus: Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (12th, 107-6)