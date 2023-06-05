Bonnie H. Anderson, 92, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, died Sunday, May 28, 2023 peacefully at home in Burnet, Texas with family members at her side. She was born August 31, 1930, in LeRoy, Minnesota to Fred and Helen (Clark) Kurrach.

Bonnie’s mother died at an early age and was raised in California by her Aunt. Bonnie and her sister, Betty, returned to Austin to Austin to live with their Father. She attended High School in Austin, graduating in 1948. Bonnie was united in marriage to Leo W. Anderson in 1950. They had one son, Craig. Bonnie was employed as a telephone operator at Hormel Foods for 40 years, retiring in 1988.

Bonnie enjoyed skiing, golf, and playing bridge. She was a longtime member of First Congregational Church in Austin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo, son Craig, brother Bob Kurrach and sister Betty Carol Haustein. Survivors include her companion of 37 years, Donald Hilmer and nieces.

Bonnie will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota.

Condolences may be offered to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com.