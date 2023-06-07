BIDS Published 10:40 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice for Bids

Sealed proposals for the following products will be received by Independent School District #492, Austin, until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the District Office, 401 Third Ave NW, Austin, Minnesota 55912.

1)Bakery Products

2)Dairy Products

Bidders desiring to submit a bid should contact Andrew Beenken-Adams, Executive Director of Finance & Operations at the District Offices for bid specifications and packets at 507-460-1913. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date set for the opening thereof. The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. See link for the full bid specification on the Austin Public School website.

Bakery Bids –

https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1685981407/austink12mnus/vai516s2pvkzg0cgnv8x/FY23-24BAKERYInvitationtoBid.pdf

Milk/Dairy Bids –

https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1685981407/austink12mnus/zrf4d0qgxr23o5qg6an2/FY23-24MILKDAIRYInvitationtoBid.pdf

Carolyn Dube, Clerk

Independent School

District No. 492

Austin, MN 55912

Austin Daily Herald:

June 7, 2022

