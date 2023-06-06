Benjamin James Weis, 42 of Aurora, Colorado (formerly of Austin, Minnesota) passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 following a motor vehicle accident.

Ben was born in Austin, Minnesota to parents Iris (Hansen) and David Weis. He grew up the youngest of four brothers in Austin and was beloved by his mother. As a kid he loved to act, skate, and participate Tae Kwon Do earning himself a black belt in the sport. He attended both Pacelli Catholic and Austin Public Schools graduating in 1999.

He loved an audience and participated in many productions in Austin, from the time he was a kid he acted in Matchbox Children’s Theater. When he attended Riverland Community College to study theater, he acted in many shows and even skated as King Oberon in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

Ben was a well-known figure in the world of extreme skating. While in high school and throughout the 2000’s Ben competed and was featured in many local, state, national, and international competitions. He was sponsored by K-2, and even has a skate named after him. He was charismatic and always the daredevil. He was very fun to watch. He spent the better part of two decades traveling and skating professionally. His friends considered him to have a huge heart and he was the life of every party.

He eventually married and settled in Aurora, Colorado where he lived with his wife Taylir until his passing.

Ben will be remembered for his fun and playful spirit, his love of his friends and family, and his legacy as an incredibly talented skater in our community.

He was preceded in death by his mother Iris Hansen, his brother Aaron Weis, and his father David Weis.

Ben is survived by his wife Taylir, his brother Jordan Weis, his brother Chris Weis (Connie), and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews who adored him.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 16th at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Visitation will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.