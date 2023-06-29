Barbara “Barb” C. Molland, 84

Barbara “Barb” C. Molland, age 84, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at her home in Blooming Prairie.

Barb was born August 6, 1938, in Rochester, MN, to Homer and Dorothy (Willey) Megraw. They moved to Austin, MN, where she became a big sister to her two siblings. Barb graduated from Austin High School in 1956. She was married in 1957 and had two daughters.

Barb’s intellect and attention to detail showed in her occupations – among them were legal secretary positions, Clerk of Municipal Court, radio station Traffic Manager, and City Clerk of Blooming Prairie. She also served as an election judge, bookkeeper for Blooming Prairie Ambulance, President of the American Legion Auxiliary, and Treasurer for Prairie Estates Homeowners Association, to name a few. She was meticulous in everything she did. Whenever there was a job that needed to be done accurately, people called upon Barb.

When not working, Barb enjoyed traveling, playing cards, cheering for the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, and spending time with family – especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barb was very giving – always thinking of others before herself.

Barb is survived by her daughters, Christie (Dennis) Fox and Kimberly (Ron) Hansen; her grandchildren, Ben (Michelle) Stori and Brandon (Casey) Stori; five great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Camden, Braylon, Baylor, and Bostyn Stori; and siblings, Pamela (Jim) Schweitzer and

Charles (Jill) Megraw. She is also survived by her beloved partner, Bill Biers and his children, Carol (David) Hameister, Barbara (Jim) Baier, Thomas (Judy) Biers, and Dawn Biers; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren with another on the way. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Dorothy.

The memorial service for Barb will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Zion United Methodist, Sargeant, MN with Pastor Bridget Sheely officiating. To celebrate Barb’s life, a visitation will be held at the Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home on Thursday, July 6 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. A private family interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN. Worlein Funeral Home of Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.