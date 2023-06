Austin’s Fritz misses 100-meter finals at state meet Published 10:19 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Austin senior Tommy Fritz missed out on Saturday’s finals after he took 22nd place at the 100-meter dash preliminaries on the first day of the Minnesota Class AA State Track and Field Meet in St. Michael/Albertville Friday.

Fritz finished in 22nd place in the preliminaries with a time of 16.37 seconds.