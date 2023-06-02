Austin Public Schools welcomes new dean of students at Woodson Published 8:39 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Austin Public Schools has announced the hiring of Michelle Baker as the new Dean of Students at Woodson Kindergarten Center.

Baker holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Augustana University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Concordia St. Paul. She earned her K-12 Administrative license from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Baker has been with Austin Public Schools since 2014, primarily as an elementary teacher. She also held the role of District COVID-19 coordinator.

“We are excited to welcome Michelle Baker to the leadership team in Austin Public Schools,” says Executive Director of Academics and Administrative Services Katie Baskin. “Her leadership and instructional experiences throughout her time at APS will be an incredible asset to the Woodson staff and families as they prepare our kindergarten students for a bright future.”

Michelle will be taking over for outgoing Woodson principal Jill Rollie, who will become the new Sumner Elementary School principal next school year.

“I am honored to join the Woodson team to help continue to inspire, empower, and accelerate some of our littlest learners,” says Baker. “I look forward to working with the Woodson community’s students, families, and staff.”

To learn more about Austin Public Schools, please visit http://www.austin.k12.mn.us.