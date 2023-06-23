Austin native earns Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Midwestern University Published 6:00 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Colten Detwiler, D.P.T., of Austin, Minnesota, has completed the Doctor of Physical Therapy (D.P.T.) degree at the College of Health Sciences (CHS) of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a graduation ceremony held at Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus Auditorium on June 2.

Detwiler is the son of Austin residents Wade and Sandy Detwiler. He graduated from Austin High School in 2015 and earned a B.A. in Exercise Physiology from Gustavus Adolphus College in 2019. After graduation, he plans to practice physical therapy in Phoenix, Arizona.