Austin native earns Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Midwestern University

Published 6:00 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

By Daily Herald

Colten Detwiler, D.P.T.

Colten Detwiler, D.P.T., of Austin, Minnesota, has completed the Doctor of Physical Therapy (D.P.T.) degree at the College of Health Sciences (CHS) of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a graduation ceremony held at Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus Auditorium on June 2.

Detwiler is the son of Austin residents Wade and Sandy Detwiler. He graduated from Austin High School in 2015 and earned a B.A. in Exercise Physiology from Gustavus Adolphus College in 2019. After graduation, he plans to practice physical therapy in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Email newsletter signup

More Education

Changes abound for upcoming APS school years

Education Briefs

Austin grad takes part in Fashion Showcase

Blooming Prairie Fourth Quarter Honor Roll

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections