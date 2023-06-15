AUSTIN LABOR CENTER
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF INTENT TO DISSOLVE
OF AUSTIN LABOR CENTER, INCORPORATED
Austin Labor Center, Incorporated, a Minnesota corporation, is in the process of dissolving
and has filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Secretary of State of Minnesota on April 13,
2023.
If you are a creditor of, or have a claim against, Austin Labor Center, Incorporated, you must present a written claim to the corporation at 316 Fourth Street, Austin, Minnesota 55912, on or before September 8, 2023.
Those failing to present a claim on or before September 8, 2023, will be barred from pursuing that claim by Minnesota Statutes Section 317A.781.
Austin Labor Center,
Incorporated
Dated: May 16, 2023
By /s/ Rena Wong, President
Austin Daily Herald: May 24, 31, June 7 and 14, 2023
