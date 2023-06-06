Austin Area Chamber of Commerce announces parade grand marshal Published 6:18 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce has named Glenn Baker the 2023 Grand Marshal of the Independence Day Parade.

Each year, the Chamber Executive Committee chooses an individual of outstanding service or commitment to the community to be the grand marshal of the parade. As winner of the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022, Baker stands out as the perfect choice.

“I can’t think of a better person to lead our Independence Day Parade this year,” Chamber President Elaine Hansen said. “We are proud to recognize Glenn’s talents and his service to our community.”

In addition to being an active businessman, Baker has served on the executive committee of the DCA, the United Way of Mower County board of directors, the board of the Mediation Center in Austin, the board of directors of the Community Bank, as chair of the APEX Austin transportation committee, and as a member of Rotary, among others.

Baker and his wife, Sally, bought McFarland Truck Lines in Austin in 1992 and grew it into a highly regarded mid-size refrigerated carrier, running more than 100 trucks, and employing 170 employees, mostly in Minnesota.

Baker still works at McFarland, but has passed day-to-day management to his son, Geoff.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Main Street and will include floats and entries from many different businesses, youth groups, bands, nonprofits, and individuals throughout Austin and the surrounding area. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact the Austin Area Chamber office at 507-437-4561.