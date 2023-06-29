Austin 14AAA baseball team is off to a hot start

The Austin 14AAA baseball team is 12-0 in Metro League Play. The team won the Austin tournament with a 14-4 win over Caledonia, it went 2-2 in the National Slumpbuster Tournament s the ninth seed out of 34 teams. Pictured, left to right, Jesse Duholm, Cody Klein, Wes Jacobsen, Shayne Gustafson, John Rollie, Casey Denzer, Beau Sathre, Henry Wiste, Cooper Jacobsen, Lukas Jorgensen, Landon Hill, Keagan Duholm, Benton Purkapile, Tony Rollie, Jason Denzer and Jonah Klein. The team would like to thankthe Austin Eagles and its sponsors and donors.