ATV riders can explore Minnesota trails for free Published 6:05 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Riders with an all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 10-11. This is the 10th year that Minnesota is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails during an annual no registration weekend.

Outside of the June 10-11 no-registration riding weekend, Minnesotans need to pay $60 for a three-year registration to ride the state’s ATV trails. Out-of-state riders pay $21 annually for a nonresident trail pass.

“We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota,” said Joe Unger, off-highway vehicle program consultant. “There are many privately registered ATVs across the state, and during this weekend, those riders can try motorized state and GIA trails without registration. We hope they have a great experience and decide to register their equipment so they can ride the trails regularly.”

Recommended trails for riders new to the state trail system include:

• The Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area, a 1,200-acre OHV park in Gilbert, with 36 miles of scenic trails for riders of all abilities.

• The 100-mile trail system in Nemadji State Forest, which connects to the Matthew Lourey State Trail and the Gandy Dancer Trail for more riding opportunities.

• The 29-mile Spider Lake trail system in the Foot Hills State Forest, where riders will curve around lakes and ponds, go up and down a variety of hills, and view overlooks from the ridges throughout the forest.

• The 200-mile Northwoods Regional Trail System in Aitkin and Itasca counties, where riders will use the Soo Line Trail to connect to great communities and trail loops.

Riders should always keep safety in mind when out on the trails. Safety training is recommended for everyone who operates an ATV and is required for riders born after July 1, 1987. Trainings are offered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, ATV Safety training schedules and other OHV information can be found on the OHV page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ohv).