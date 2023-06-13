Athletics open state tournament with a win, will play in semifinals Wednesday Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The No. 3 Lyle-Pacelli baseball team used a third inning push to slip past Hinckley-Finlayson (13-11 overall) in the Class A quarterfinals in St. Cloud Tuesday.

After the Athletics (23-1 overall) fell behind 3-1 in the top of the third, Logyn Brooks drove in two runs during a three-run bottom of the third that saw LP take the lead for good.

Hunter VaDeer struck out 11 to score the win for LP.

LP will now play No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral in a semifinal in Faber Field at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Cathedral defeated Yellow Medicine East 7-0 in the semifinals.

The Class A state title game will be held at CHS Field in St. Paul at 10 a.m. Friday.

LP pitching: Hunter VaDeer (W) 6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 11 K, 2 HBP; Isaac Nelsen, 2/3 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-3, BB; Mac Nelson, 0-for-3, R, BB; VaDeer, 2-for-4, triple, RBI, R; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-2, BB; Isaac Nelsen, 0-for-3; Dane Schara, 1-for-2, R; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-2; Trey Anderson, 0-for-3