Area under air quality alert through early evening
Published 8:28 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Southern Minnesota has been placed under an air quality alert for fine particle pollution by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency through 6 p.m. tonight.
According to the National Weather Service, the move was prompted by continued wildfires in Quebec that continues to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota.
A second band of smoke is moving into the state off Lake Superior.
It’s expected that quality will improve throughout the afternoon.