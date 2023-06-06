Area under air quality alert through early evening Published 8:28 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Southern Minnesota has been placed under an air quality alert for fine particle pollution by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency through 6 p.m. tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, the move was prompted by continued wildfires in Quebec that continues to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota.

A second band of smoke is moving into the state off Lake Superior.

It’s expected that quality will improve throughout the afternoon.