APS hires Bunn as assistant principal Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Austin Public Schools has announced the hiring of Dave Bunn as the new assistant principal at Austin High School.

Bunn has worked in education for more than 25 years, both in the classroom and in administration. Most recently, he was the secondary principal at NRHEG Public Schools, where he was named 2020 MASSP High School Principal of the Year (SE Division). He has also worked extensively with educational technology and behavioral support systems.

Bunn holds a Bachelors in Spanish and Speech Communication from Minnesota State University – Mankato and a Master of Science in Education from Winona State University.

He earned his administrative license from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

“Becoming an Austin Packer is a dream come true,” said Bunn. “I am excited about the potential to contribute to the district’s growth and success. The warm and supportive environment that Austin offers feels like family to me, and I firmly believe that my extensive background as a principal, assistant principal, teacher, and coach perfectly aligns with the community’s vision, mission, and values.”

Austin high school principal Matt Schmit is excited about the addition of Bunn.

“We are excited to welcome Dave Bunn to the Austin High School team,” Schmit said. “Dave brings over 25 years of administrative experience, a passion for students, and a love for education,” Schmitt said. “We have no doubt Dave will hit the road running day one and help support our vision of preparing all learners to make a difference in the world.”

Bunn will be taking over for outgoing AHS assistant principal Ryan Barnick, who was recently named the new superintendent of Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools.