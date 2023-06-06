All Stars 10AA win tournament

The Austin All Stars 10AA won their own tournament the weekend of May 6-7 at Todd Park. The boys played two games on Saturday winning one and losing to the Byron Bears. On Sunday, the boys played the Byron Bears, but this time they won in extra innings to win the championship. The team players are: John Kenyon, Parker Ruhter, Preston Frank, Silas Granle, Brody Kemmerick, Corbin Godtland, Graysn Zielke, Hudson Schaefer, Andrew VanPelt, Beckett McLaren, Jaxon Swift, Westin Jacobson and Willaim Kossoris. Coaches are: John Kenyon, Dan Swift, Dan Zielke and Kevin Godtland. Photo provided