Alice M. Tuschoff, 87

Alice Marie Tuschoff, 87, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at home on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Alice was born March 7, 1936 in Clay County, Iowa to Kenneth and Ruth (Taylor) Sprague. She graduated from high school in Clay County and went on to typing school in Minneapolis. On November 24, 1956, she married Merle Tuschoff at Gillette Grove, Iowa. They farmed near Gillette Grove and in 1960, they moved to Minnesota where they farmed near Dexter and Ostrander before moving to the Austin area.

She worked for the LeRoy Independent, the Mower County Shopper and Austin Drug for many years.

Email newsletter signup

Alice was a faithful member of the Church of Christ where she served as the church secretary, taught Sunday school, was the choir director and church organist. She loved her Bible. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed clothing for her family. Alice provided everyone in the family with a home-sewn tablecloth. Alice loved to cross-stitch and she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and canning. She liked to laugh and have fun. Alice cherished her daughters and grandchildren and would tell them they were her best friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle; grandson, John Delaney; sister, Alberta Gunderson and brother, Paul Sprauge.

Alice is survived by her six daughters: Jean (Ronald) Kelly of Austin, Joan (Robert) Bond of Joplin, Missouri, Audrey Tuschoff of Hayfield, Minnesota, Rebecca (Kent) Hill of Troutville, Virginia, Janet (Paul) Delaney of Rochester, Elizabeth (James) Lowe of Stacyville, Iowa; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister: Elaine Sprauge of Brownsdale; sister-in-law: Darlene Bollacker of Meridian, Idaho; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22nd at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Ronald Kelly officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.