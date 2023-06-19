Air quality alert issued for Tuesday through Thursday evening Published 4:09 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert that will go into effect at noon Tuesday and go through 9 p.m. Thursday.

While previous air quality alerts were due to Canadian wildfires, this alert is being raised because of ozone pollution that will push the Air Quality Index into the orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The alert is set to extend across southeast Minnesota.

According to the National Weather Service, ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A combination of sunny conditions, warm temperatures and low humidity makes if favorable, according to the National Weather Service, for two types of pollutants — volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides — to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone.

People with lung disease, heart disease children and older adults are expected to be most affected by the alert as well as people who are outdoors a lot.

According to the NWS, temperatures all three days are expected to be around 86 degrees.