Published 11:15 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF MOWER

DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT [Quiet Title Action: CASE TYPE] Court File No: 50-CV-23-1056

Assigned Judge: ___

Earl Kiefer and Susan M. Kiefer, Plaintiffs,

VS.

United Methodist Church;

Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church;

Trustees of the Taopi Methodist Episcopal Church;

G.D. Ham and Rachel Ham; Hiram Snyder and Mary A. Snyder; G.H. Whipple and Evelyn G. Whipple; John W. Wood and Ellen F. Wood;

George E. Skinner and Mary E. Skinner; Taopi Farming Company; also all other persons known or unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest

or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein; also the unknown heirs of the named Defendants and all other person unknown

claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described

in the Complaint herein, Defendants

SUMMONS

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Defendants United Methodist Church; Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church; Trustees of the Taopi Methodist Episcopal Church; G.D. Ham and Rachel Ham; Hiram Snyder and Mary A. Snyder; G.H. Whipple and Evelyn G. Whipple; John W. Wood and Ellen F. Wood; George E. Skinner and Mary E. Skinner; Taopi Farming Company; also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein; also the unknown heirs of the named Defendants and all other person unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you.

The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons, and is on file with Court Administration in Mower County District Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

HOVERSTEN, JOHNSON, BECKMANN & HOVEY, LLP

Attorneys at Law

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, MN 55912

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written

response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS

SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs

everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you

do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be

ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the

Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the

Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Mower County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

Lot 1, Block 10, Original Village of Taopi, Minnesota.

The object of this action is to quiet title.

Dated June 1, 2023

/s/Steven J. Hovey

(#191218)

Attorney for Plaintiffs

HOVERSTEN, JOHNSON, BECKMANN & HOVEY, LLP

807 West Oakland Avenue

Austin, Minnesota 55912

Phone

(507) 433-3483

Fax

(507) 433-7889

Email

shovey@hoverstenlaw.com

