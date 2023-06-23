23-116223 Published 9:08 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 3, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $65,572.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Matthew Long, a married man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100053601313954538

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Primelending , A Plainscapital Company

SERVICER: MidFirst Bank

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed February 5, 2014, Mower County Recorder, as Document Number A000610863

SSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Primelending , A Plainscapital Company; thereafter assigned to PHH Mortgage Corporation; thereafter assigned to MidFirst Bank

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North 110 Feet and 6 inches of Outlot 27, Section 10, Township 103 North, Range 17 West, Village of Brownsdale

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 301 Market Street SE, Brownsdale, MN 55918-0000

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 22.003.0460

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE GOOD THROUGH JUNE 1, 2023: $56,684.29

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 9, 2023, 10:00AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 201 First Street, Austin, MN 55912

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 9, 2024, or the next business day if February 9, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: June 9, 2023

MidFirst Bank

Assignee of Mortgagee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210

Eagan, MN 55121

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

