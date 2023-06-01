1 of 2 men charged in drive-by shooting transferred to Steele County jail Published 9:56 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

One of the two men charged in the drive-by shooting Friday night in Austin that killed one person and injured two others is now being held in Steele County.

Cham Obang Oman was released from the Mower County jail and transferred to the Steele County Jail at 12:37 p.m. Monday. He was listed on the Steele County roster Tuesday morning.

Oman and Manamany Omot Abella face two charges of second-degree murder, two charges of attempted murder and one charge of dangerous weapons involving a drive-by shooting toward a person.

The shooting, which occurred Friday night, killed one person and injured two others.