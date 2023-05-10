Winkels powers the Packers to a win in Winona Published 9:34 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Austin baseball team scored seven straight runs in the final three innings to beat Winona 10-5 in Winona Tuesday.

Sophomore Sam Winkels had a homer, two doubles and three RBIs in the win for the Packers (4-7 overall).

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson (W) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R; Sam Oelfke, 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 1 K; Brayden Bishop, 3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 K

Austin hitting: Dakota Retterath 2-for-3, R; Nick Robertson 1-for-4, double, RBI; Peyton Ransom 3-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 3 R; Brayden Bishop 2-for-3, double, 1 RBI, 2 R; Samuel Winkels 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R